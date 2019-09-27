© Excellon Electronics Production | September 27, 2019
Excellon installs system at Brigitflex Inc.
Excellon has installed a model 154L Vision drill/routing system at Brigitflex Inc., in Elgin, Illinois.
The 154L Vision system offers high-speed axis positioning via linear motor technology for large panel PCBs up to 54 x 30 inches, with capabilities such as drilling/routing relative to surface targets and features for high accuracy and precise hole placement. This capability is especially important when working with thin materials, such as Kapton, microwave and Teflon substrates that grow or shrink during the manufacturing process. Brigitflex President Brigitte Lawrence said, “Brigitflex has paid attention to its customer base. We are always experimenting with new materials…with the addition of the 154L we will not only have greater technical capability, but we significantly increase our capacity.”
