September 27, 2019
Aehr lands order for FOX-XP system for SiC devices
Aehr Test Systems, supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, has received new customer order for its FOX-XP wafer level test and burn-in system and WaferPak contactors for production test and burn-in of SiC devices.
The order totals more than USD 3 million, with shipment planned during Aehr’s next fiscal quarter. The unnamed new customer is a supplier of semiconductor devices with a concentration of customers in the automotive semiconductor market, according to a company press release. Aehr President and CEO Gayn Erickson said, “We are delighted that this new customer, a Fortune 500 semiconductor supplier company, has selected the unique high voltage and high power capabilities of our FOX-XP system to enable wafer level production test and burn-in of their silicon carbide devices. We believe our customers are able to save significant costs by burning-in entire wafers at a time versus the high costs associated with burning-in modules. Also, there are significant cost savings as a result of detecting burn-in yield losses at wafer level compared to yield losses detected at the more expensive module level. “It is our understanding that the higher defect density inherent in today’s silicon carbide devices presents an additional test and burn in challenge to achieve the initial quality and long-term reliability needed by many industries and, in particular, the automotive market.” In July, HiTech News reported on the “advantages of silicon carbide-based compound semiconductors over silicon-based technology, the rise in demand of power electronics modules across various industry verticals, the increase in installation of solar photovoltaic panels for electricity generation, and the surge in demand of electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles” as being major global growth drivers in the SiC power semiconductors market. The FOX-XP system is designed for high-volume production and can be configured to test and burn in up to 18 wafers simultaneously. Aehr was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
