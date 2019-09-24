© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Critical Mfg, Qingdao Topscomm forge MES agreement

Critical Manufacturing has signed a cooperation agreement with Qingdao Topscomm Communication Co. Ltd. for a manufacturing execution systems (MES) project at Topscomm’s headquarters in China.

Qingdao Topscomm, which holds intellectual property rights in the fields of communication, electronic technology, integrated circuits and systematic electronic products, will implement MES in three factories in Qingdao, each respectively focusing on injection molding, mold and electronics manufacturing, a company press release said. According to the release, Critical Manufacturing’s modern architecture and advanced Industry 4.0, equipment integration and automation capabilities, along with a 20-year history of partnering with parent company ASM Assembly Systems Ltd., were important factors in the decision. Topscomm CIO Wu Shi Jun said, “Our goals for the MES project are to improve our material logistics and automation efficiency. We will be able to lower costs, reduce the number of operators, improve production transparency and manage and maintain equipment more effectively. We plan to move to automated production planning and upgrade our automated production to create truly efficient and intelligent smart factories.” Dave Trail, VP Electronics Segment at Critical Manufacturing said, “The combination of vast SMT equipment and process knowledge and the joint ASM and Critical Manufacturing strategic roadmap for enabling the smart factories of the future make Critical Manufacturing MES the perfect solution to meet Topscomm’s needs. Our MES software will provide Qingdao Topscomm with a complete intelligent solution to help integrate and coordinate many different brands of equipment, robots and software systems. It will also enable intelligent logistics, lean production, automatic scheduling, zero defect quality management, and advanced production visualization and analytics, thereby increasing production efficiency, reducing costs and shortening production cycles.” Critical Manufacturing is headquartered in Portugal, with offices in China, Germany, and Austin, Texas.