© Aptiv Electronics Production | September 24, 2019
Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group form autonomous driving JV
The joint venture will advance the design, development and commercialisation of SAE Level 4 and 5 autonomous technologies, aiming for a leadership position in the global autonomous driving ecosystem.
The joint venture will begin testing fully driverless systems in 2020 and have a production-ready autonomous driving platform available for robotaxi providers, fleet operators, and automotive manufacturers in 2022. As part of the agreement, Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv will each have a 50% ownership stake in the joint venture, valued at a total of USD 4 billion. Aptiv will contribute its autonomous driving technology, intellectual property, and approximately 700 employees focused on the development of scalable autonomous driving solutions. Hyundai Motor Group affiliates — Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors and Hyundai Mobis — will collectively contribute USD 1.6 billion in cash at closing and USD 0.4 billion in vehicle engineering services, R&D resources, and access to intellectual property. “This partnership further strengthens Aptiv’s industry-leading capabilities in the development of advanced driver assistance systems, vehicle connectivity solutions, and Smart Vehicle Architecture,” says Kevin Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aptiv, ina press release. “Hyundai Motor Group’s cutting-edge engineering and R&D capabilities make them our partner of choice to advance the development of a production-ready autonomous platform.” “The new joint venture marks the start of a journey with Aptiv toward our common goal of commercializing autonomous driving,” adds Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman, Hyundai Motor Group. “The combined capabilities of Aptiv, a leading global technology company, and our Group, a global OEM, will create invaluable synergy to lead the autonomous driving landscape.” The new joint venture will be led by Karl Iagnemma, President, Aptiv Autonomous Mobility and headquartered in Boston, with technology centers across the United States and Asia, including Korea. Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv will each appoint an equal number of directors to govern the joint venture. The joint venture’s Korea operations will serve as a key technology center as well as a base for vehicle modification and a testbed for autonomous driving mobility service platforms. Hyundai Motor Group’s strong presence in the local automotive market and the country’s world-class 5G infrastructure are anticipated to spur the partnership’s development efforts. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2020.
Cosemi inks partnership with Foxconn Interconnect Technology High-speed connectivity solutions provider, Cosemi Technologies, says it has...
Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group form autonomous driving JV The joint venture will advance the design, development and commercialisation of SAE Level...
Mercury Systems completes acquisition of APC Mercury Systems has completed its previously reported acquisition of American...
AKASOL expands its relationship with Samsung SDI AKASOL says that it has significantly expanded its relationship with battery...
Jabil gets nod for incentives in NM expansion Healthcare technology manufacturer Jabil Inc. has received confirmation of financial...
Mynaric USA makes LA home Mynaric USA Inc. has relocated its North American headquarters to Los Angeles to improve...
Ericsson readying for U.S. 5G smart manufacturing Ericsson is preparing to build out a USD 100 million next-gen smart manufacturing factory in...
Darekon relocates facility and recruits The Finnish EMS provider is moving its 40-person electronics manufacturing facility 50...
Increase in product output for Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology, says that its subsidiary Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology...
VW launches battery cell development and production in Salzgitter In Salzgitter (Lower Saxony)m over 1'000 jobs are to be created by 2023-24 for testing...
Jenoptik equips Czech Metrology Institute with new equipment Jenoptik says that it has supplied its high-precision contour measuring system, Waveline...
Eos scaling up battery production in Pittsburg Eos Energy Storage, a non-lithium-ion grid-scale battery maker is preparing for...
SIA encouraging DoE efforts to advance semi technology The Semiconductor Industry of America submitted public comments to the U.S...
Thermal Product Solutions ships Blue M batch oven The manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment announced a planned shipment...
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.00...
ABB opens a new electrification factory in Bulgaria ABB opens its newest factory in Petrich, Bulgaria, the company's fifth production unit in the...
Siemens partners with Chinese R&D centre to build Siemens Digital Industries Software has partnered with Tianmu Lake Institute of...
EnerSys to acquire NorthStar from Altor EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has entered into an...
SMTC Corporation plans to exit China Electronics manufacturing service provider, SMTC Corporation, says it is planning to wind-down its Chinese manufacturing operations when its current Dongguan, China facility lease expires in December 2019.
Qolsys readies for NA mfg with Foxconn Qolsys, a provider of security and smart-home technology, is expanding its partnership with...
Mammoth Amazon order for EV startup Rivian Rivian Automotive LLC is feeling the love from Amazon after the mega-online retailer placed an...
Fourth Nano Dimension unit for U.S. military Nano Dimension announced it has sold another DragonFly 3D printing system to a U.S...
Marvell completes Aquantia deal Marvell Group has completed its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Aquantia Corp....Load more news
Related news