© AKASOL Electronics Production | September 24, 2019
AKASOL expands its relationship with Samsung SDI
AKASOL says that it has significantly expanded its relationship with battery manufacturer Samsung SDI by nominating the Korean company as supplier of lithium-ion battery cells and modules for two large serial orders for global commercial vehicle manufacturers.
The two companies signed an agreement to this effect at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will supply lithium-ion battery cells and modules with a total volume of 13 GWh to the German battery system manufacturer from 2020 through 2027, a press release states. By entering this agreement, AKASOL has secured the availability of battery cell technology as it prepares for dynamic growth in the coming years. AKASOL has been working with the South Korean company for several years and its lithium-ion battery cells and modules are currently used in AKASOL's first-generation high-performance battery systems. The German company is now expanding its relationship with Samsung SDI significantly in connection with additional serial projects, such as the recently announced relationship with a (unnamed) global commercial vehicle manufacturer for supply of its third-generation high-performance battery systems. For this project, AKASOL will be using the SDI's lithium-ion battery technologies. The battery cells and modules will be produced in Europe and Asia, after which they will be built into the German manufacturer's various battery modules and systems at its existing serial production site in Langen, Germany, as well as at AKASOL's new headquarters in Darmstadt, also Germany. "The extension of our partnership with Samsung SDI, a leading global high-tech company for lithium-ion battery cells, is an important milestone for securing our dynamic growth as a leading manufacturer of high-performance battery systems for commercial vehicles," says Sven Schulz, CEO of AKASOL AG, in the press release. Schulz went on to state that the close relationship with its South Korean partner would allow AKASOL to secure the lasting and long-term availability of battery cells for the ambitious growth plans of its customers. "We are very proud to be among the strategically vital suppliers for AKASOL's battery systems and we see this nomination as a challenge to continue to decisively shape our German partner's future innovations and developments with our extensive know-how in battery technology," says Samsung SDI Executive Vice President Jeongwook (JW) Kim.
