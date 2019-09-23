© Jabil - for illustrative purposes General | September 23, 2019
Jabil gets nod for incentives in NM expansion
Healthcare technology manufacturer Jabil Inc. has received confirmation of financial incentives from both the city and state for the expansion of its Nypro Healthcare Baja facility in Albuquerque.
Florida-based Jabil recently announced its intention to spend USD 42 million on an expansion of its wholly-owned subsidiary, to create a 3D printing “center of excellence.” The Albuquerque City Council approved USD 36 million in industrial revenue bonds and an additional USD 250,000 in Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds for the 233,136-square-foot manufacturing facility’s renovations. The State of New Mexico has also pledged to provide up to USD 750,000 in LEDA dollars, according to regional media reports. The same reports said the company plans to hire for more than 120 positions at the plant that will allow it to expand its 3D printing manufacturing, and that Jabil plans to hire locally and work with colleges in the region. Of the 120 new jobs, 70 are to be production jobs, while the remaining 50 are considered nonproduction. The positions are reportedly set to offer average annual salaries of USD 64,000 and USD 92,000, respectively. The site currently employs approximately 360 full-time employees in addition a temporary workforce base of about 70. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said, “Investing in 3D printing strengthens our city’s foothold in key industries and builds on our assets as a technology hub. This deal even goes a step further by creating valuable job opportunities for our young and talented workforce in partnership with the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College.” Jabil acquired Nypro for USD 665 million in 2013.
Cosemi inks partnership with Foxconn Interconnect Technology High-speed connectivity solutions provider, Cosemi Technologies, says it has...
Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group form autonomous driving JV The joint venture will advance the design, development and commercialisation of SAE Level...
Mercury Systems completes acquisition of APC Mercury Systems has completed its previously reported acquisition of American...
AKASOL expands its relationship with Samsung SDI AKASOL says that it has significantly expanded its relationship with battery...
Jabil gets nod for incentives in NM expansion Healthcare technology manufacturer Jabil Inc. has received confirmation of financial...
Mynaric USA makes LA home Mynaric USA Inc. has relocated its North American headquarters to Los Angeles to improve...
Ericsson readying for U.S. 5G smart manufacturing Ericsson is preparing to build out a USD 100 million next-gen smart manufacturing factory in...
Darekon relocates facility and recruits The Finnish EMS provider is moving its 40-person electronics manufacturing facility 50...
Increase in product output for Changchun Fangguan Ionix Technology, says that its subsidiary Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology...
VW launches battery cell development and production in Salzgitter In Salzgitter (Lower Saxony)m over 1'000 jobs are to be created by 2023-24 for testing...
Jenoptik equips Czech Metrology Institute with new equipment Jenoptik says that it has supplied its high-precision contour measuring system, Waveline...
Eos scaling up battery production in Pittsburg Eos Energy Storage, a non-lithium-ion grid-scale battery maker is preparing for...
SIA encouraging DoE efforts to advance semi technology The Semiconductor Industry of America submitted public comments to the U.S...
Thermal Product Solutions ships Blue M batch oven The manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment announced a planned shipment...
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.00...
ABB opens a new electrification factory in Bulgaria ABB opens its newest factory in Petrich, Bulgaria, the company's fifth production unit in the...
Siemens partners with Chinese R&D centre to build Siemens Digital Industries Software has partnered with Tianmu Lake Institute of...
EnerSys to acquire NorthStar from Altor EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has entered into an...
SMTC Corporation plans to exit China Electronics manufacturing service provider, SMTC Corporation, says it is planning to wind-down its Chinese manufacturing operations when its current Dongguan, China facility lease expires in December 2019.
Qolsys readies for NA mfg with Foxconn Qolsys, a provider of security and smart-home technology, is expanding its partnership with...
Mammoth Amazon order for EV startup Rivian Rivian Automotive LLC is feeling the love from Amazon after the mega-online retailer placed an...
Fourth Nano Dimension unit for U.S. military Nano Dimension announced it has sold another DragonFly 3D printing system to a U.S...
Marvell completes Aquantia deal Marvell Group has completed its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Aquantia Corp....Load more news
Related news