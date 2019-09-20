© ABB Electronics Production | September 20, 2019
ABB opens a new electrification factory in Bulgaria
ABB opens its newest factory in Petrich, Bulgaria, the company's fifth production unit in the country, just eleven months after the official start of the construction.
The total size of the building is 7'400 square metre and will create an additional 420 jobs for manufacturing of electrification products. The facilities include 3'500 square metre production site, 1'500 square metre administration and 2'400 square metre logistics and dispatching zones for distribution of products. This factory represents a USD 4.2 million greenfield investment and it is built next to the first production unit of ABB in Petrich. The new factory offers working places for welding, pre-assembly, final assembly and testing, divided into both manual and semi-automated operations. "ABB's fifth factory in Bulgaria with 420 new jobs, 130 of which have already been hired in the last month. Keep building a sixth one and I think this is the way we fight recession - with new jobs and skilled workforce,” says Boyko Borissov, Prime-Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria., in a press release During the last 25 years, ABB invested over USD 130 million in Bulgaria. The company's first production unit in Petrich was built in 1996 on a total area of 5'000 square metre. The Petrich branch produces low-voltage control products and DIN rail mounted products. The factory’s customers are ABB companies from Germany, Italy and Switzerland. “The new factory is a major milestone for ABB in Petrich, creating a solid bridge between the proven quality of the production here and the growing digital spirt of ABB. Huge thanks to the whole team that made this project possible,” said Dessislava Mihtarska, Branch Manager of the new factory.
SIA encouraging DoE efforts to advance semi technology The Semiconductor Industry of America submitted public comments to the U.S...
Thermal Product Solutions ships Blue M batch oven The manufacturer of thermal-processing equipment announced a planned shipment...
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.00...
ABB opens a new electrification factory in Bulgaria ABB opens its newest factory in Petrich, Bulgaria, the company's fifth production unit in the...
Siemens partners with Chinese R&D centre to build Siemens Digital Industries Software has partnered with Tianmu Lake Institute of...
EnerSys to acquire NorthStar from Altor EnerSys, a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has entered into an...
SMTC Corporation plans to exit China Electronics manufacturing service provider, SMTC Corporation, says it is planning to wind-down its Chinese manufacturing operations when its current Dongguan, China facility lease expires in December 2019.
Qolsys readies for NA mfg with Foxconn Qolsys, a provider of security and smart-home technology, is expanding its partnership with...
Mammoth Amazon order for EV startup Rivian Rivian Automotive LLC is feeling the love from Amazon after the mega-online retailer placed an...
Fourth Nano Dimension unit for U.S. military Nano Dimension announced it has sold another DragonFly 3D printing system to a U.S...
Marvell completes Aquantia deal Marvell Group has completed its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Aquantia Corp....
TKH Group closes acquisition of SVS-Vistek Dutch electronics company, TKH Group NV, is now on the new owners of SVS-Vistek GmbH, a...
Semiconductor acquisitions regain momentum in 2019 This year’s merger and acquisition announcements are driven by deals in networking and wireless connectivity ICs and by suppliers adding products for automotive systems and other strong-growth markets into the next decade...
Versum receives clearance for merger with Merck KGaA Materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, Versum Materials, has received notice...
Universal Robots still no:1 with cobots in industrial applications Universal Robots maintains top its spot in ABI Research’s ranking of cobot companies in...
TE Connectivity closing Hemet plant, shifting east A plant closure in Hemet, California will cut 240 jobs from the TE Connectivity workforce...
DENSO unveils R&D hub in Texas Denso announced it will invest USD 1.3 million to open the Texas Innovation and Connected...
CVG picks up First Source Electronics Ohio’s Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVG) has acquired substantially all of the assets...
Vermes Microdispensing expands to South Korea German-based Vermes Microdispensing, is growing its presence in the Asian market by...
Jabil to manufacture energy storage systems for Eguana Eguana Technologies says it has completed a multi-year master supply agreement with Jabil to...
Robot investment reaches record $16.5 billion in 2018 The new World Robotics report shows an annual global sales value of USD 16.5 billion in 2018 – a new record. 422’000 units were shipped globally in 2018 – an increase of 6% compared to the previous year.
Ericsson automated smart factory operational in China September 2019 marks a major milestone in Ericsson’s smart manufacturing capabilities as a...
SMT Haute Tech adds Universal Instruments line SMT Hautes Technologies has added its seventh Universal Instruments surface mount...Load more news