© TIES Electronics Production | September 20, 2019
Siemens partners with Chinese R&D centre to build
Siemens Digital Industries Software has partnered with Tianmu Lake Institute of Advanced Energy Storage Technologies (TIES), a major Chinese energy storage research and development center, to build an Advanced Battery Technology Innovation Center.
The Innovation Center, to be located at the RMB 500 million (EUR 63.8 million), 51'000 square metre TIES facility in Liyang, China, and will be dedicated to transforming, upgrading and nurturing advanced battery technology research and development. The Innovation Center will provide digital services, including design and simulation, test and analysis, pilot verification and engineering simulation. Meanwhile, the Innovation Center will also provide manufacturing enterprises, both domestic and abroad, with digital transformation services, including digital construction and digital manufacturing construction consulting services for medium- and large-sized enterprises, implementation of complete solutions for digital enterprises, as well as the development of digital capabilities for and shared lab leases for small and micro businesses. "As the first digital innovation center in battery field we aim to provide comprehensive digital solutions for the innovation chain and production chain, from first principle calculation to digital twin factory, from materials to systems," says Professor Hong Li, Chief Executive Officer, at TIES, in a press release. "This target is difficult to be realized but certainly worthy for long-term effort. Based on digital solutions, we believe we can understand the complex batteries and their processing precisely and produce the new batteries with unprecedented quality and reliability." Launched in April 2019, TIES was set up jointly by the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Science and Jiangsu Zhongguancun Technology Park (Z-Park) for developing the new battery technologies and providing high quality customized services. The ABTIC Innovation Center is planned to open by the end of 2019. It is the first Innovation Center focused on advanced battery technology, and it is the first center in China to provide comprehensive third-party testing, research and development, verification and technology services to the battery industry. "Investing in the ABTIC Innovation Center is a key step forward in helping our customers develop advanced battery technologies," says Leo Liang, Country Manager for China at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "Battery design and manufacturing need to be tightly aligned due to product complexity, and the Innovation Center will focus both on the technology incubation and development as well as advanced manufacturing techniques. Bringing these two key drivers together can help our partners have a competitive market advantage in developing batteries for electric vehicles."
