© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Marvell completes Aquantia deal

Marvell Group has completed its acquisition of Silicon Valley-based Aquantia Corp., which commenced in May.

In a company press release, Marvell President and CEO Matt Murphy said, “Our acquisition of Aquantia adds highly innovative networking solutions and tremendous engineering talent, allowing us to create an industry-leading mixed signal design team with a well-established track record of execution. We’re now better positioned to capitalize on market opportunities spanning our enterprise, data center and automotive customers. In particular, Marvell is poised to transform high speed in-vehicle networking and ultimately empower the future of autonomous driving.” Aquantia’s Chairman and CEO, Faraj Aalaei, is joining Marvell in a senior leadership position as part of the buy-out. Marvell is a producer of storage, communications and consumer semiconductor products headquartered in Santa Clara, California.