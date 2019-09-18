© Ericsson Electronics Production | September 18, 2019
Ericsson automated smart factory operational in China
September 2019 marks a major milestone in Ericsson’s smart manufacturing capabilities as a SEK 500 million (EUR 46.58 million) transformation of the company’s existing factory in Nanjing, China, reaches its conclusion.
Ericsson produces 5G and 4G radio technology products at the factory, most of which support communication service providers in the Chinese market to increase network capacity, roll-out 5G, and make Industry 4.0 a reality. The 18-month upgrade has seen Ericsson modernise every step of the production process in Nanjing, in preparation for the introduction and rapid deployments of 5G in China. This includes the first modular-designed automatic assembly line for 5G radios, which will enable the company to produce the latest 5G radios in the capacity needed for the Chinese market, the company states in a press release. An upgraded automatic packing line, which supports both 4G and 5G products, has been up running from the second quarter of 2019. Ericsson has also modernised 5G testing equipment to be more efficient and flexible across the product portfolio. The Swedish company is also using AI to recognise components in the production line, increasing efficiency, accuracy and quality. “This is another important milestone in our global supply readiness for 5G. Our factory in Nanjing is a great example of how our next-generation technology is changing the future of manufacturing for the better. As a global company, we have gained insights from testing and applying 5G technology for industries and now we are bringing the learnings into our own factories, which will benefit the whole ecosystem," says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, in the press release.
