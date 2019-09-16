© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | September 16, 2019
Intellitronix buys new facility, plans expansion
Intellitronix Corporation announced it is purchasing a manufacturing and warehousing facility in northeast Ohio.
The new facility in Willoughby will provide needed additional space for development plans, and offers 24,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing, warehouse and office space on 2.29 acres. In a press release, the company said goals for its multi-year strategic plan include growing the business, increasing sales, and entering into new markets, which means expanding its production and warehouse operations, engineering and shipping departments, and workforce. Intellitronix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Lighting Group, employs approximately 90 people at its current plant outside of Cleveland. The company did not disclose the number of new hires it expects to make. “We are delighted with the commercial property we are in the process of buying in Willoughby, Ohio. It gives Intellitronix the opportunity to upgrade its footprint to a larger facility in accordance with its expansion plans. We will no longer have to lease a building. With the anticipated purchase, we should see positive benefits to our bottom line and our shareholders,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the U.S. Lighting Group.
