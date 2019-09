© HIPA

Production has now stated in the company’s first Hungarian plant. The EUR 28.75 million investment has resulted in an initial production plant, the installation of smart and highly automated technologies, but has also created 200 new jobs, according to a report in HIPA , the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. In a press release from the company, Intretech details that with the first phase of the investment now completed, the company has build a plant providing them with 7’500 square metre of space at their disposal. The second phase of the investment, which will involve the construction of a second production plant, will start in 2020. The production plant, which was built in the first phase, will manufacture subassemblies and final assembly components for the automotive and electronics industry, the HIPA report continues.