Sanmina names Hartmut Liebel as CEO

[ib][/ib]EMS provider Sanmina has appointed Hartmut Liebel as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 30, 2019. He will succeed Michael Clarke who will remain in an advisory capacity through a transition period.

"Hartmut joined Sanmina in July and has quickly demonstrated his leadership and breadth of business experience which are critical to lead Sanmina. He is a proven business leader with a distinguished track record successfully driving profitable growth through a focus on customer service and satisfaction, innovation, operational execution, people development, and delivering value to shareholders," says Jure Sola, Executive Chairman, in a press release. Prior to joining Sanmina in July as President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Liebel served as President and Chief Executive Officer of iQor. His industry experience also includes over ten years at Jabil Inc. in various leadership positions including Chief Executive Officer of Aftermarket Services; Director and Business Development at Artesyn Technologies. "Since joining Sanmina I have had the pleasure to meet with many of the different organizations and operations, and I am very impressed with the leadership team, technology capabilities, quality and operating systems. Sanmina has the most talented people and group of leaders in our industry. Together, we will capture the next wave of profitable growth for Sanmina by remaining laser-focused on serving our customers through strong operational execution, creating significant value for our shareholders through strong free cash flow generation and providing the best career experiences for our people," says Hartmut Liebel.