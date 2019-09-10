© samwha electric General | September 10, 2019
Samwha Electric expands R&D for ‘Green-Cap’
Specialty electrolytic capacitor manufacture Samwha is expanding its R&D efforts for the electric double layer capacitor 'Green-Cap', a next-gen energy storage device.
Electrical double-layer capacitor (EDLC) is a high-capacity supercapacitor that uses activated carbons as materials for electrodes that offers an advanced cycle life. The charge/discharge cycle of Green-Cap is semi-permanent, eliminating the need for maintenance. Due to its high-current rapid charge/discharge feature, it is seeing adoption in the renewable energy field. Other sectors are also benefiting from the technology, which provides protection against extreme temperatures from -40 to 85℃, use of renewable materials, and relatively lower performance degradation than secondary cells in low temperatures. 5G, electric vehicles, medical equipment, LED, robotics, IoT and ESS are also seeing a rise in EDLC technology. In the transportation sector, Green-Cap has applications in auxiliary power of regenerative braking systems of railroads and peak-power compensation for heavy machinery. In automotive, the technology is utilized in output load compensation for FCEV and as auxiliary power for the regenerative braking of HEVs; and in the operation of military and aerospace devices, Green-Cap is a highly reliable power for military and aerospace fields. Samwha USA is headquartered in San Diego.
