© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Smith appoints Cleat Kimbrough as VP, EMEA

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, appointed Cleat Kimbrough to the role of vice president, EMEA, to support markets in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Since joining Smith in 2000, Kimbrough spent 15 years developing and managing operational processes across the company’s APAC region before taking on the role of vice president of Operations and Quality, Asia and EU. Most recently, he held the title of vice president of Business Development – Europe. In a press release announcing the appointment, Kimbrough cited his experience in diverse markets on the international stage. “The EMEA region is a fast-evolving one that offers significant opportunities for development and growth,” said Kimbrough. “I plan to work closely with Smith’s offices in this area to build and optimize the specialized service we can provide local customers. I’m excited to see how we can continually improve our global partners’ experiences as we broaden our footprint and capabilities in this market.” “From opening offices in Germany and Romania to bolstering our operational facilities, Smith has expanded our presence in Europe in recent years to offer more dynamic support to our partners in this key region,” said Smith CTO Marc Barnhill. “We look forward to seeing how Cleat can continue developing our presence, capabilities, and initiatives throughout the whole of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.” Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Texas, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components for a variety of products including mobile phones, computers, and directional drilling systems.