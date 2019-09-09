© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com General | September 09, 2019
Rambus buys semiconductor security unit from Verimatrix
Rambus has announced the acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business unit from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.
The USD 65 million cash acquisition will unite the two companies’ 25-year history of developing security IP, which is critical for protecting the SoCs and devices in challenging applications such as AI, networking, IoT and automotive. The integrated portfolio of products will combine the secure silicon IP and provisioning solutions from both companies to create a comprehensive silicon-proven security IP offering. “The embedded security team at Verimatrix has a well-recognized and long-standing history of providing security at the heart of SoCs,” said Luc Seraphin, president and CEO of Rambus. “Their combination of products and expertise is highly complementary to our existing business and will expand our global reach for our worldwide security customer base.” According to a press release, the SIP business unit, one of the two business units of Verimatrix, generated USD 22 million in revenue for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2019 and represents 17% of the company’s revenue. The unit is operated by a team of approximately 70 people in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The SIP business unit provides intellectual property components, software toolkits and provisioning solutions to enable semiconductor manufacturers and fabless companies, device manufacturers and security software integrators to meet communication and performance acceleration needs, information protection and user privacy for IoT and network security markets. The transaction is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.
