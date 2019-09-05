© Bosch Electronics Production | September 05, 2019
Bosch and CATL collaborate on battery cells
Bosch and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) have concluded a long-term strategic cooperation agreement. The partners are going to jointly specify high-performance battery cells.
CATL will then design, develop, and manufacture these cells in accordance with Bosch requirements. The cells are to be used in the 48-volt battery developed by Bosch. This battery is the core element of 48-volt hybrid powertrain systems, whose efficiency is making them globally ever more important. In joining this alliance, the supplier of technology and services is also securing its long-term sourcing for battery cells. CATL is currently building a battery factory in Erfurt, Germany. “We have to understand battery cells, but we do not have to make them ourselves,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector, in a press release. “With CATL, we have brought an established cell specialist for lithium-ion batteries on board as a partner. In combination with our systems know-how and expertise in battery management, we will extend our strong position in the 48-volt battery market.” CATL is going to supply 48-volt battery cells for Bosch's 48-volt battery system globally. With the cooperation between CATL and Bosch, both parties benefit from joint R&D activities and manufacturing about lithium-ion battery system. Bosch aims to take the lead in the mass e-mobility market that will emerge in 2020 and beyond. The company is planning to increase its sales in this area more than tenfold by 2025, to five billion euros.
