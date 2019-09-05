© HEIDENHAIN

HEIDENHAIN opens new central US sales office

HEIDENHAIN is opening a new central U.S. sales office as part of the company’s continued North American expansion efforts.

Operating in Longmont, Colorado, this new office now provides direct sales support for central U.S. and Mexico territories, previously managed in either HEIDENHAIN’s longtime Illinois or its 2017-established California headquarters. “This new development allows HEIDENHAIN to get even closer to our customers and is simply an extension of our ‘Customer First’ initiatives,” says John Thormodsgard, HEIDENHAIN’s Sales Director for Central Region, in a press release. “The Longmont location is centrally located near Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins – a growing R&D, industrial and higher educational corridor – which we can now more efficiently support with our motion control technology expertise.”