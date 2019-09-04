© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com General | September 04, 2019
AMETEK acquires Pacific Design Technologies
AMETEK announces that it has acquired Pacific Design Technologies, Inc. (PDT), a leading provider of advanced, mission-critical thermal management solutions.
PDT designs and manufactures a complete range of custom-engineered, liquid cooling systems and components used in a broad set of current and next-generation commercial aerospace, defense and space platforms. PDT was privately held and is headquartered in Goleta, California. The company has annual sales of approximately USD 40 million and was acquired for approximately USD 125 million. "PDT is an excellent acquisition for AMETEK as it enhances our position in the attractive aerospace and defense sectors," says David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release. "The company's innovative technology and differentiated solutions nicely complement our already deep expertise in thermal management systems." PDT joins AMETEK as part of its Electromechanical Group (EMG).
