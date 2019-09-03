© artcp5 dreamstime.com

Micropulse expanding med-tech manufacturing

Micropulse Inc., an Indiana-based medical device manufacturer, is expanding its Whitley County operations, creating up to 25 new jobs by the end of 2020.

The company has announced it is investing USD 6.8 million to expand, equip and better utilize its 160,000-sq. ft. Columbia City facility to provide medical instrumentation, implants, sterilization cases and trays, and sterile packaging services for all market segments within the orthopedic industry. The renovation includes 3,000 square feet within the building to accommodate growth, and the construction of a 15,000-square-foot addition to allow for ongoing expansion. Construction of the addition will start later this summer, and Micropulse plans to be fully operational in the new and upgraded facility by the fall of 2020. The IEDC offered Micropulse Inc. up to $115,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. Whitley County Council and Northeast Indiana Works will provide additional resources and incentives at the request of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation. Micropulse was founded in 1988 as a wire electrical discharge machining company and employs more than 360 individuals at its single location in Indiana. As part of the expansion effort, the company is currently hiring for machine operators, machinists, manufacturing and quality engineers.