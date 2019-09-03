© Continental Electronics Production | September 03, 2019
Continental considers spin-off of powertrain division
Continental’s Executive Board has decided to consider the possibility of a spin-off of the Powertrain division (to be called; Vitesco Technologies) and subsequent stock exchange listing.
This review will be conducted in parallel with the company’s ongoing preparations for a potential partial IPO of the division. This is said to create more room for the company to manoeuvre, given an accelerating trend toward powertrain electrification and the hard-to-predict conditions surrounding a potential partial IPO in 2020. In addition the Board will aslo be examining the technical and legal requirements, the review of this option also includes the possibility of a complete spin-off. “This approach ensures that our powertrain business will be able to embark on its promising course under the best possible conditions in 2020 – regardless of whether it does so via a partial IPO or a spin-off. In addition, it provides all stakeholders with clear guidance on future planning so that they can focus on the actual business, its profitable growth and successful technological expansion,” says Continental CEO Dr. Elmar Degenhart, explaining the reasoning behind the review. In the press release he reaffirmed that the Powertrain employment guarantee would continue to apply through 2023 in the event of any changes to the company. “We are looking forward to 2020 and are eager to get started. We have a strong position, particularly in the areas of electronics and electrification, which are the foundations on which we will implement our profitable growth strategy. The important thing now is to step in early and play a greater role in shaping this unique growth market. In such a highly volatile and dynamic environment, we now need clarity fast regarding the next steps, as well as a high degree of independence and flexibility,” says Andreas Wolf, head of the powertrain business. Wolf went on to explain that the partial IPO has to date been the preferred option of many to achieve these goals. The review of a spin-off allows the company to consider a further option aimed at ensuring that Vitesco Technologies has the best possible starting position for success in 2020.
Continental considers spin-off of powertrain division Continental’s Executive Board has decided to consider the possibility of a spin-off of the...
Qualcomm and Dallah inks small cell patent license agreement Qualcomm and Saudi Arabian company Dallah Trans Arabia Limited Liability Company...
Mercury Systems lands order for radar processing subsystems Mercury Systems has won a USD 22 million order from a major defense prime contractor...
European semi distribution slows down through spring quarter DMASS reports a decline of 1% in semiconductor growth in Q2/2019. Slowdown expected...
Toshiba Memory to acquire LITE-ON's SSD business Toshiba Memory, soon to be rebranded as Kioxia Holdings Corporation, says it has signed a...
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to...
Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT... IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global...
DRÄXLMAIER opens new wiring factory in Moldova The DRÄXLMAIER automotive wiring factory in Cahul City in Moldova, which started...
Neways posts record turnover - but lower result EMS provider Neways Electronics managed to record a net turnover of EUR 264.5...
MMAB Group appoints new COO Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is currently focusing on growth and becoming a key...
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employees Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...
ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and...
Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a...
North American PCB sales decline following negative order growth North American PCB sales growth in July turned negative, following order growth into...
Efore to sell its telecom operations to Chinese Kexin Back in late July, the board of directors of Efore accepted an offer made by Shenzhen Kexin...Load more news