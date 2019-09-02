© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 02, 2019
Mercury Systems lands order for radar processing subsystems
Mercury Systems has won a USD 22 million order from a major defense prime contractor for high-performance airborne radar processing subsystems .
“As a leading producer of secure radar processing subsystems for the aerospace and defense industries, Mercury Systems delivers the compute density and environmental protection that our customers demand for their next-generation airborne radar systems,” says Brian Hoerl, Mercury’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales, in a press release. These processors were designed using Mercury’s sensor open system architecture (SOSA)-compatible building blocks that feature the latest data center processing power and scalability required by next-generation radars. This multi-year order was received in the Company’s fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and is expected to be shipped over the next few years.
Qualcomm and Dallah inks small cell patent license agreement Qualcomm and Saudi Arabian company Dallah Trans Arabia Limited Liability Company...
Mercury Systems lands order for radar processing subsystems Mercury Systems has won a USD 22 million order from a major defense prime contractor...
European semi distribution slows down through spring quarter DMASS reports a decline of 1% in semiconductor growth in Q2/2019. Slowdown expected...
Toshiba Memory to acquire LITE-ON's SSD business Toshiba Memory, soon to be rebranded as Kioxia Holdings Corporation, says it has signed a...
Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm...
Google dialing in Vietnam for Pixel phone production Google has announced it will shift production of its Pixel smartphone from China to...
XALT Energy adding jobs to meet demand for batteries XALT Energy, manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and battery systems for medium- to...
Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT... IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global...
DRÄXLMAIER opens new wiring factory in Moldova The DRÄXLMAIER automotive wiring factory in Cahul City in Moldova, which started...
Neways posts record turnover - but lower result EMS provider Neways Electronics managed to record a net turnover of EUR 264.5...
MMAB Group appoints new COO Swedish PCB manufacturer, MMAB, is currently focusing on growth and becoming a key...
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employees Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...
ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and...
Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a...
North American PCB sales decline following negative order growth North American PCB sales growth in July turned negative, following order growth into...
Efore to sell its telecom operations to Chinese Kexin Back in late July, the board of directors of Efore accepted an offer made by Shenzhen Kexin...
Cicor invest in new laser processing system MKS Instruments announces that the company has made its first European sale of its recently...Load more news
Most Read