Kansas-based Pivot acquires A2E Limited

Pivot International announced it has purchased Scotland-based design and engineering firm A2E, which specializes in single-source solutions in the oil and gas, defense and security, smart energy, medical, and life science industries.

In a company press release, A2E Limited Managing Director David Ross said that the acquisition “will help serve our clients with expanded team of experts, capabilities, resources and locations globally. We are very optimistic about our affiliation with Pivot and its effect for our clients and our employees.” By adding A2E Limited, Pivot offers more than 100 product design engineers, and an overall global organization of over 650 associates, with facilities throughout the US, UK, and Asia. Pivot President and CEO Mark Dohnalek describes the acquisition as a “calibrated approach to organic and acquired competencies and capacity, expertise and assets” that ultimately “help customers meet market needs and global client needs most effectively…Over the last five years, we have an annual growth of 141%, increased our staff from 136 to 650, and have facilities in 10 locations around the world…We have also invested in SMT mirrored technology in the U.S. and Asia so that we can simultaneously manufacture products in two continents to optimize output and respond to challenges or opportunities.” Pivot International was founded in 1972 in Lenexa, Kansas.