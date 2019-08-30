© Sigfox

Sigfox and Alps Alpine are looking to boost innovation in the IoT market

IoT service provider Sigfox and electronics manufacturer Alps Alpine, have signed a global alliance partnership agreement looking to combine the two companies expertise.

The Alliance combines Sigfox’s 0G network, which uses very little energy to connect billions of devices, with Alps Alpine’s mass production capabilities. This will – according to the companies – open up huge possibilities to roll out connected devices to the mass market. The Alliance aims to speed up the adoption of connected devices by; providing Alps Alpine with early access to Sigfox’s R&D projects, allowing them to co-develop services in the future. At the same time it aims to encourage joint investment in innovation, including the development of small, low-cost devices and energy harvesting technologies. And lastly – develop a joint go-to-market strategy. The two companies have already agreed on the common development of Sigfox’s Bubble Beacon/Tag for luggage and asset tracking. “We’re seeing a significant acceleration in demand for connected objects and industrial scale deployments of IoT solutions. Having a global, simple, low-cost, low-power connectivity solution is a critical success factor, and exactly the challenge that Sigfox is addressing right now. We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Alps Alpine, which is fast-tracking joint development and manufacturing of large volumes of high-quality connected objects. This partnership has unlocked innovation, scale, quality and cost potential that is enabling us to deliver digital and economic benefits for our clients that were once unattainable,” says Glen Robinson, Chief Business Development Officer at Sigfox. Since 2017, they have partnered on common customer projects and earlier this year they launched their innovative tracking solution for Deutsche Post DHL Group. It will see 250’000 roll cages fitted with smart trackers to provide accurate information about their location and movements. “By combining our mass production and engineering capabilities with Sigfox’s low-powered network, there is no limit to what we can achieve together,” adds Yasuo Sasao, Chief Technology Officer at Alps Alpine.