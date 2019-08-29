© Haier Electronics Production | August 29, 2019
Haier launches production facility in Russia
Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched production at the Haier Russian Industrial Park and Laundry Appliances Plant in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia.
The new Haier plant is estimated to be able to produce laundry appliances for up to 200 million users across Russia and other countries in Central Asia and Europe. Along with the already-existent refrigerator manufacturing plant, the new laundry appliances plant can drive synergistic effects, as Haier is also planning production lines for its other appliances, including air-conditioners and water heaters, in the area. This will eventually culminate in the establishment of an integrated ecological production chain. "The synergistic effects will benefit not only the local area but also Haier, in that it will reduce cost disadvantages greatly thanks to local production and increased efficiency of distribution," says Guiwei Sun, General Manager of Russian Laundry Appliance Interconnected Plant, in a press release. The new laundry appliances plant follows Haier's regional model of international growth. Haier calls this model the "Trinity" localisation model of R&D, manufacturing and marketing. With this strategy, Haier aims to develop a complete product supply chain when expanding the local market. In this case, Haier has hired local R&D researchers to provide insights of Russian users, including their habits and customs. All these efforts enable Haier to better adapt to the local market and create advantages. Furthermore, the regional economy and employment rate can be boosted with the further development of Haier's localization. In the future, eight Haier manufacturing plants in different categories will be launched in the Russian Industry Park, the company states.
