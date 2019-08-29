© Foxconn Technology Group Electronics Production | August 29, 2019
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities
Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of understanding forming a global technology strategic partnership.
Johnson Controls and Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) says that the companies will collaborate to transform building data analytics through artificial intelligence and machine learning to advance smart building and smart-city technologies. To kick off the cooperation Johnsons Controls will become the preferred provider of building management products and solutions at Foxconn's planned manufacturing facilities in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin and potentially extend to Foxconn's global footprint. The buildings will incorporate smart, safe, and sustainable technologies provided by Johnson Controls and enhanced by Fii's industrial AI and Smart manufacturing technologies, a press release reads. "We look forward to this collaboration with Johnson Controls, a global leader in building technology, to apply their expertise to leverage our expertise in Artificial Intelligence to further advance into the next generation of smart technology solutions," says Brand Cheng, Fii CEO. "This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for both companies. For Johnson Controls it is recognition by the world's leading electronics manufacturer that we have the right products and solutions to make buildings smart, safe and sustainable, not just in Southeastern Wisconsin, but around the world," adds George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls.
Expert-EMS nearly triples footprint in Tustin The company cites the need by other companies to reduce their own footprint and inventory as...
Matrix USA sees installations of AE Automation in N.A. Matrix has installed an AE mylar peeler and plans to introduce the Servant 650R panel...
Haier launches production facility in Russia Chinese consumer electronics and home appliance producer, Haier, has just launched...
Johnson Controls so supply smart solutions to Foxconn’s US facilities Foxconn and Johnson Controls announces that they have signed a memorandum of...
PCB manufacturer to lay off more than 400 employess Taiwanese PCB manufacturer, Dynamic Electronics Co., is looking to sell its Taoyuan...
Senvion says it has found a buyer - for at least part of the business Wind turbine developer Senvion, says that it has received several detailed offers for several key...
Magna unveils new consolidated facility Magna celebrated the grand opening of its new electronics manufacturing facility in Grand...
ACDi bolsters capabilities, manpower to match EMS demands ACDi announced it is expanding its manufacturing capabilities with new equipment and...
Sponsored content by Nordson ASYMTEKDual applicators and non-atomized conformal coatings are proven best for high-volume manufacturing For solvent-based, high-volume electronics applications, non-atomized coating gives:
• Finer edge definition for tighter keep-out zones
• Faster coating-line speeds
• Single-pass coverage for greater UPH
Ultra Electronics USSI, Sparton joint venture win USN contract Ultra Electronics Holdings plc and Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC have been awarded a...
North American PCB sales decline following negative order growth North American PCB sales growth in July turned negative, following order growth into...
Efore to sell its telecom operations to Chinese Kexin Back in late July, the board of directors of Efore accepted an offer made by Shenzhen Kexin...
Cicor invest in new laser processing system MKS Instruments announces that the company has made its first European sale of its recently...
REDCOM EMS completes AS9100D:2016 aerospace certification REDCOM EMS, a business unit of REDCOM Laboratories, says that the company has achieved...
Phillips-Medisize to add 500 jobs Med-tech manufacturer Phillips-Medisize has announced the creation of 500 jobs, in...
Isola: Remaining in AZ with new combined HQ Isola Group has signed a lease to remain in Chandler, Arizona and consolidate and relocate its...
Ohio-based Dana acquires Nordresa Dana Incorporated has completed the acquisition of Nordresa Motors Inc., based in...
Flex expands operations in India with new manufacturing facility In late July, on the 26th to be precise, Flex opened the doors to its new manufacturing facility...
Blackstone Resources enters JV for nickel with Indonesian partner Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has entered a strategic alliance with...
Photonics Systems Group appoints new sales director for electronics The German laser equipment group has appointed Ardalan Masoumi as Director of Sales...
Polestar’s first manufacturing facility is now up and running The electric carmaker has officially opened its first manufacturing facility – and with...
Dorigo adds Dymax oven to conformal coating line-up Dorigo announced it has installed the Dymax UVCS 2.0 Conveyer with Fusion F300...
Huawei: U.S. efforts may lower smartphone revenue by billions Huawei said on Friday the impact of U.S. trade restrictions on its business will be less than...
Jabil's New Mexico site tapped as center of excellence for 3D printing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Economic...Load more news