© nyul dreamstime.com

REDCOM EMS completes AS9100D:2016 aerospace certification

REDCOM EMS, a business unit of REDCOM Laboratories, says that the company has achieved AS9100D:2016 certification for its Quality Management System.

This certification supplements the company’s existing ISO9001:2015 certification. AS9100D:2016 is a standardised quality management and quality assurance system developed for the specialised requirements of the aviation, space, and defense industries. “Acquiring the AS9100D:2016 certification will enable REDCOM EMS to expand upon opportunities with current customers and allow us to reach an entirely new customer base,” says Steve Husband, Vice President of Manufacturing, REDCOM and General Manager, REDCOM EMS, in a press release. “The audit process to obtain this certification was a team effort and it took a lot of work. This demonstrates the commitment we have to continuous improvement for the benefit of our demanding customer base.” Quality Engineer Lauren Iuranich led the team in obtaining this certification. “We’re doing something that everyone thought was impossible: growing a manufacturing business in Upstate New York,” Iuranich remarked.