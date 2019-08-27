© Isola Group

Isola: Remaining in AZ with new combined HQ

Isola Group has signed a lease to remain in Chandler, Arizona and consolidate and relocate its headquarters, R&D and manufacturing operations.

The 118,000 sq. ft. new construction is expected to open in multiple phases starting in October 2019, according to a press release. Isola Group, which specializes in copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepreg materials used to fabricate advanced multilayer PCBs, said the new facility will be optimized for the quick-turn PCB market. "The finalization of the lease agreement and the build-out of our new facility will allow us to optimize our ability to serve the evolving electronics market in North America as it continues to shift from volume manufacturing to low volume, high customization," said Travis Kelly, executive vice chairman and CEO of Isola (Global Chief Operating Officer of Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company).