Jabil's New Mexico site tapped as center of excellence for 3D printing

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque Economic Development Inc. (AED) announced that Jabil Inc. has chosen its existing Albuquerque site as a center of excellence for 3D printing.

The designation translates to a USD 42 million investment by the St. Petersburg-based company, for the purchase of new technology and equipment, and the addition of 120 jobs over the next five years, according to a company press release. “This investment is a clear signal that New Mexico is building a high-quality 21st century workforce,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “We have all the talent in the world right here in New Mexico, and when we build the infrastructure for a 21st century economy, we will see more young adults stay and more homegrown talent return here.” Jabil, which delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services for a variety of industries, plans to create new advanced manufacturing positions for additive engineers, line supervisors, quality engineers, technicians and operators, in an effort to increase its metal 3D printing capabilities. “Having Jabil in Albuquerque builds on our assets as a technology hub,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Investing in 3D printing strengthens our city’s foothold in key industries. This deal even goes a step further by creating valuable job opportunities for our young and talented workforce in partnership with the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College.” Jabil Executive VP and Healthcare CEO Steve Borges said, “We look forward to expanding our presence in the community and employing additional colleagues from Albuquerque’s talented workforce over the next several years.” There are currently more than 360 full-time employees on site, in addition to a temporary workforce of approximately 70 associates.