© Avnet General | August 22, 2019
Avnet secures Foreign-Trade Zone status in AZ
Avnet has secured Foreign-Trade Zone authorization from the United States Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its McKemy Distribution Center in Chandler, Arizona, part of Maricopa County.
The designation reduces tariff recovery fees for both its international and domestic customers shipping abroad, the company said in a press release. Foreign-Trade Zone authorization also increases the company’s global logistics efficiency and improves its cash flow. Supervised by CBP, foreign-trade zones (FTZs) are secure areas under U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervision that are generally considered outside CBP territory upon activation. Located in or near CBP ports of entry, FTZs are the United States' version of what are known internationally as free-trade zones. A major benefit of a FTZ is to help facilitate international trade and increase global competitiveness of American businesses. As an authorized and activated FTZ, Avnet can import products into the United States to the company’s McKemy Distribution Center and store them without incurring a duty tax, delaying payment of tariffs until products leave the FTZ for destinations inside the United States. “Avnet is focused on mitigating risk, minimizing costs, and avoiding supply chain disruptions that can pose significant challenges for our customers amid complex and changing international trade regulations,” said Vincent Cellard, vice president of operations and supply chain at Avnet. “Securing FTZ status for McKemy, our largest distribution center in the United States, better enables Avnet to navigate these conditions for our global customers.” The authorization contributes to Avnet’s logistics efficiency by ensuring that products no longer need to formally clear customs into U.S. commerce immediately upon receipt. This means that payment on duties and tariffs can be deferred until foreign products exit the zone, resulting in improved cash flow for the company. At 400,000 square feet, the McKemy Distribution Center is one of the largest FTZs in Arizona and can now serve as a duty-free hub for products bound for non-United States destinations. Products can transit through the facility to overseas destinations without incurring the same duties and tariffs as those entering United States commerce, benefiting Avnet’s international customers. There are approximately 300 FTZs on the U.S. Government’s current list (updated 7/2019). For more information, visit www.cbp.gov/border-security.
Avnet secures Foreign-Trade Zone status in AZ Avnet has secured Foreign-Trade Zone authorization from the United...
Essence new manufacturing lines will significantly improve... IoT and security platforms provider, Essence Group, has announced the completion of its...
Manz receives follow-on order for LightAssembly platform Manz AG announces that the company has been awarded a contract for several assembly...
Incap Estonia upgrades its production capability EMS provider Incap says that its upgrading its SMT production lines at its operations in Estonia...
StratEdge ups its packaging and assembly services StratEdge is expanding its Assembly Services Division and its facilities and capabilities for...
NEO Tech and Podimetrics form mfg partnership Podimetrics and NEO Tech have formed a manufacturing partnership to produce...
TDK Ventures invests in first portfolio company Starship Technologies TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures has made its first investment in Starship...
Top 10 DRAM module suppliers by revenue, which grew by over 40% YoY in 2018 According to the latest global DRAM module supplier rankings by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, although DRAM prices took a downturn in 2H18, ASP for the whole year came above 10% in 2017.
LPKF receives further orders from the solar industry The LPKF Group has received further orders from a customer in the solar industry. The...
Porsche invests in Israeli startup TriEye Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave-Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology enables...
U.S. adds dozens of Huawei affiliates to entity list The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce...
Foxconn: Gen6 fab walls going up Foxconn and its construction manager, Gilbane Building Co., have begun vertical construction...
TTM Technologies appoints new member to its executive team TTM Technologies announces that Catherine Gridley (Cathie) will be joining the TTM executive...
Mycronic receives two different full-line solutions orders Swedish high-tech company, Mycronic, says it is receiving high interest from customers for the new MYPro Line, its complete SMT assembly solution designed for smart factory connectivity, comprising of jet printing, 3D SPI...
Nortech Systems records net loss during 2Q19 Nortech Systems Incorporated reported net sales of USD 27.3 million for the second quarter...
Optimum Fiberoptics fully integrated into R&M USA The Swiss Cabling and Connectivity specialist R&M announced the acquisition of...
Edwards Vacuum consolidates Pac-Northwest operations Edwards Vacuum has opened its new high-tech innovation and manufacturing center on an...
Benchmark Electronics explains NA closures, layoffs Newly Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. announced last month it is trimming...
Computacenter buys the UK ITAD business from Arrow Last month Arrow Electronics announced that it would initiate actions to close its personal...
Incap is expanding production in India EMS provider is investing EUR 2 million in an expansion of its production facility in Tumkur...
Mekoprint Mechanics hires new division director Søren Holmboe started at his position as the new Division Director at Mekoprint Mechanics...
Koh Young America opens new Americas HQ in Atlanta Relocating from Arizona, the new Koh Young America facility located just outside of Atlanta...
Kyocera opens new research centre to focus on AI & IoT Kyocera Corporation has opened its new Minato Mirai Research Center in Yokohama, Kanagawa...
JSR Micro Inc. breaks ground on Western Oregon facility JSR Micro Inc. recently broke ground on a USD 100 million new construction project in...Load more news
Related news