© manz Electronics Production | August 22, 2019
Manz receives follow-on order for LightAssembly platform
Manz AG announces that the company has been awarded a contract for several assembly lines of the LightAssembly platform in the Electronics sector. The order comes from an unnamed company described as a "leading international provider of power electronics", with whom Manz has maintained a business relationship for many years.
Manz will deliver process and handling modules for the automated assembly of controllers, with a total volume in the lower double digit million euro range. One quarter of the order will affect revenues and earnings for this year, while three quarters will impact the coming fiscal year. “With the modular assembly and inspection platform LightAssembly, we offer a product trusted by customers in a wide range of industries. One of these is our long-term partner in the electronics industry, to whom we have already delivered 10 fully-integrated assembly lines over the last three years. This is a clear proof of how we and our highly flexible equipment help customers fulfill the modern requirements production companies face,” says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG in a press release. With the modular, scalable LightAssembly platform, Manz AG is able to react flexibly to specific customer needs. “LightAssembly can either be integrated into existing, non-automated production lines on a modular basis or can be used as an integrated platform in fully-automated production systems. A process module can handle not only classic assembly processes, such as screw fitting, but also other process steps such as laser welding or technologies for bonding, casting or pressing. The applications are equally versatile, and include, for instance, assembling cell contacting systems in the automotive industry or producing laptops, tablets or other devices and controls in the electronics industry," says Martin Drasch.
Essence new manufacturing lines will significantly improve... IoT and security platforms provider, Essence Group, has announced the completion of its...
Manz receives follow-on order for LightAssembly platform Manz AG announces that the company has been awarded a contract for several assembly...
Incap Estonia upgrades its production capability EMS provider Incap says that its upgrading its SMT production lines at its operations in Estonia...
StratEdge ups its packaging and assembly services StratEdge is expanding its Assembly Services Division and its facilities and capabilities for...
NEO Tech and Podimetrics form mfg partnership Podimetrics and NEO Tech have formed a manufacturing partnership to produce...
TDK Ventures invests in first portfolio company Starship Technologies TDK Corporation's subsidiary TDK Ventures has made its first investment in Starship...
Top 10 DRAM module suppliers by revenue, which grew by over 40% YoY in 2018 According to the latest global DRAM module supplier rankings by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, although DRAM prices took a downturn in 2H18, ASP for the whole year came above 10% in 2017.
LPKF receives further orders from the solar industry The LPKF Group has received further orders from a customer in the solar industry. The...
Porsche invests in Israeli startup TriEye Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave-Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology enables...
U.S. adds dozens of Huawei affiliates to entity list The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce...
Foxconn: Gen6 fab walls going up Foxconn and its construction manager, Gilbane Building Co., have begun vertical construction...
TTM Technologies appoints new member to its executive team TTM Technologies announces that Catherine Gridley (Cathie) will be joining the TTM executive...
Mycronic receives two different full-line solutions orders Swedish high-tech company, Mycronic, says it is receiving high interest from customers for the new MYPro Line, its complete SMT assembly solution designed for smart factory connectivity, comprising of jet printing, 3D SPI...
Nortech Systems records net loss during 2Q19 Nortech Systems Incorporated reported net sales of USD 27.3 million for the second quarter...
Optimum Fiberoptics fully integrated into R&M USA The Swiss Cabling and Connectivity specialist R&M announced the acquisition of...
Edwards Vacuum consolidates Pac-Northwest operations Edwards Vacuum has opened its new high-tech innovation and manufacturing center on an...
Benchmark Electronics explains NA closures, layoffs Newly Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. announced last month it is trimming...
Computacenter buys the UK ITAD business from Arrow Last month Arrow Electronics announced that it would initiate actions to close its personal...
Incap is expanding production in India EMS provider is investing EUR 2 million in an expansion of its production facility in Tumkur...
Mekoprint Mechanics hires new division director Søren Holmboe started at his position as the new Division Director at Mekoprint Mechanics...
Koh Young America opens new Americas HQ in Atlanta Relocating from Arizona, the new Koh Young America facility located just outside of Atlanta...
Kyocera opens new research centre to focus on AI & IoT Kyocera Corporation has opened its new Minato Mirai Research Center in Yokohama, Kanagawa...
JSR Micro Inc. breaks ground on Western Oregon facility JSR Micro Inc. recently broke ground on a USD 100 million new construction project in...
Toppan Photomasks and GLOBALFOUNDRIES sign multi-year supply deal Toppan Photomasks Inc. has entered into a multi-year supply agreement to provide...Load more news