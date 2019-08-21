© StratEdge

StratEdge ups its packaging and assembly services

StratEdge is expanding its Assembly Services Division and its facilities and capabilities for packaging RF and microwave devices that range from DC to 63+ GHz.

The company’s new ISO 9001:2015 facility has a Class 1000 cleanroom and Class 100 work area with modern assembly equipment for high-speed fine wire wedge and ribbon bonding. The bonder is specially equipped for eutectic gold-tin (AuSn) attachment of devices, achieving bond line thickness less than 6µm. StratEdge's proprietary eutectic die attach technology is designed to achieve the best possible power output for gallium nitride (GaN) devices and results in lower junction temperatures and increased device reliability. StratEdge is headquarted in Santee, California, in San Diego County.