© Benchmark Electronics Electronics Production | August 19, 2019
Benchmark Electronics explains NA closures, layoffs
Newly Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. announced last month it is trimming approximately 3% of its global workforce by closing two manufacturing facilities in North America.
According to a Phoenix Business Journal article published July 26, approximately 360 workers will be laid off. Benchmark employs about 12,000 people worldwide, including 1,500 contract workers. The news came four months after several key positions were filled, including new President and CEO Jeff Benck in March and new Chief Revenue Officer Rob Crawford, in June. Employees affected by the closures have the opportunity to relocate to other Benchmark locations, including Tempe, where the company unveiled its new global headquarters and Internet of Things Design Center in February. The company’s previous headquarters were in Houston, Texas. Company spokesperson Teresa Lamberger told PBJ, “The company is continuing to invest and expand jobs in Arizona.” In a company-issued press release immediately following a late-July release of Q2 financial results, Benck explained the layoffs. “… we have elected to close manufacturing operations at our San Jose, California and Guaymas, Mexico sites with customer transitions expected into other locations in the Benchmark network by mid-2020. Restructuring charges associated with these consolidations are expected to range between [USD] 1 million to [USD] 2 million in the third quarter.” Earlier that week, Benck said he is realigning several other teams, including finance, human resources, legal and IT before end of 2019. “We expect this realignment to accelerate business execution by deploying scalable processes and tools across Benchmark,” he said. “The ultimate objective of this activity is to increase efficiency and scalability as we drive our next period of growth.” Benchmark provides electronics’ components manufacturing and testing services across multiple industries, including med-tech, defense, commercial aerospace, and next-gen telecommunications.
