Kyocera opens new research centre to focus on AI & IoT

Kyocera Corporation has opened its new Minato Mirai Research Center in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The centre was created with the aim of promoting open innovation and the development of new business and technologies.

Kyocera operates three research and development facilities around the Tokyo metropolitan area which focus on software and systems for the telecommunications, automotive, and environmental & energy industries. The company established the new research centre with a total floor space of 10,770 square metre, in order to integrate resources of the current three facilities and encourage new business creation and R&D related to IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and autonomous driving. “Expansion of our current businesses and creation of new businesses are necessary for the Kyocera Group to reach its target of 2 trillion yen in sales by March 2021. In addition to reducing our operating costs by doubling productivity and revising inefficient processes, we hope to create synergies between each business section inside the company and accelerate joint projects with outside partners to develop new businesses,” commented Hideo Tanimoto, President of Kyocera Corporation, at the opening ceremony. “Taking advantage of Minato Mirai’s unique business ecosystem, we will also focus on promoting open innovation,” Tanimoto continued.