Scanfil & Sigma wins development & manufacturing contract

EMS provider Scanfil has together with its partner Sigma Connectivity won a development & manufacturing business within the field of connectivity to a global player within Logistic & Material Handling.

Scanfil and the global provider of material handling equipment have signed an agreement covering development and production of connectivity modules for them to be able to connect their existing and future products. The agreement is a result of the strategic partnership that Scanfil and Sigma connectivity announced earlier. The agreement includes product development, prototyping, production, and aftermarket services and involves Scanfil's factories in Malmö and Suzhou and Sigma's development center in Lund. "This agreement with our customer further increases the cooperation between our companies on a long-term basis. It also proves that our strategic partnership with Sigma Connectivity has strengthened our ability to support our larger global customers with our complete offer of services throughout the entire product lifecycle in an area where time-to-market is of the highest importance," says Kristoffer Asklöv, VP, Strategy & Business Development, Scanfil in a press release. "Our strategic partnership with Scanfil is the reason we acquired this customer. We can now support our new customer, a world-leading logistics and material handling company, throughout the whole process of connecting and modernizing their business," adds Björn Lundqvist, CEO, Sigma Connectivity.