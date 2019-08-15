© Tobii AB General | August 15, 2019
CMA requires Tobii to divest Smartbox
Tobii AB says that it will be required by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to divest Smartbox Assistive Technology Ltd. The company says that it will review CMA’s complete report in detail and will in parallel initiate a divestment process.
The British competition and markets authority, CMA, has reached its final conclusions of its investigation and has required a full divestiture of Smartbox by Tobii. The CMA concluded that the merger may result in a lessening of competition in the UK. Tobii strongly disagrees with the CMA’s decision. Tobii believes that a merger of the two companies would have led to increased innovation and the possibility to provide a broader range of products, benefiting users with disabilities both globally and in the UK. “We can only regret CMA’s decision. We are convinced that the merger would have given positive effects for the many in need of assistive technology for communication. However, this was a relatively small acquisition relating primarily to complementing our software portfolio. A divestiture will therefore only have a limited impact on our strategy. Our long-term financial targets for Tobii Dynavox and Tobii Group remain intact”, says Henrik Eskilsson, CEO, Tobii Group, in a press release. On October 1, 2018 Tobii acquired Smartbox Assistive Technology Ltd, a UK based company operating in the field of assistive technology for communication. Tobii paid the owners/founders GBP 11 million in cash, corresponding to approximately SEK 130 million. Smartbox employs some 70 people. Net sales in 2017 were GBP 9,3 million, corresponding to approximately SEK 110 Million.
Scanfil & Sigma wins development & manufacturing contract EMS provider Scanfil has together with its partner Sigma Connectivity won a development...
Global automotive LED revenue still on the rise the global automotive market has been showing declines since 2018 amid global trade frictions...
CMA requires Tobii to divest Smartbox Tobii AB says that it will be required by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to...
Leoni to expand its production plant in Mexico Leoni says that the company is broadening its commitment to electromobility. With this new...
Revenue growth continues for Incap EMS provider Incap Group reported second quarter revenues of EUR 18.7 million...
JT Energy Systems to produce batteries at former Solarworld plant in... JT Energy Systems acquires the former Solarworld plant in Freiberg near Dresden. JT...
Luumii MicroLED JV enters mass production phase Luumii, a joint venture (JV) between Rohinni and KoJa, says that its micro and...
2Q DRAM revenue Falls by 9.1% QoQ - 3Q quotes still set to fall According to investigations by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, quote trends for various products, including commodity DRAM, server DRAM and consumer DRAM, fell by nearly 30%, with the exception of discrete mobile DRAM/...
Quanta chooses Benchmark as manufacturing partner Quanta Dialysis Technologies, a British medical technology company developing a personal...
Heilind Electronics unveils new distribution center Electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics has opened its newest distribution...
Mid-year global semi sales down 14.5% compared to 2018 worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 98.2 billion during the second...
KATEK SE expands with two acquisitions The Munich-based electronics group, KATEK SE, has acquired all shares of bebro electronic GmbH and eSystems MTG GmbH from MAGENWIRTH Technologies GmbH, Bad Urach, subject to the final review by the competition...
ABB names Björn Rosengren as CEO ABB has appointed Björn Rosengren, as Chief Executive Officer. He will join ABB on...
Sennheiser officially opens its new factory in Romania Sennheiser has officially opened its new plant in Brașov, Romania. After commencing the first assembly of products in November 2018, activity has now ramped up to full operations.
Communications & Power Industries picks up SATCOM Technologies Communications & Power Industries LLC has agreed to purchase SATCOM Technologies...
AirBorn expanding, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc. broke ground on a USD 3.7 million investment in Lake City, Pennsylvania last...
Valmet with new German battery test centre Valmet Automotive is investing around EUR 7 million in the construction of its new Battery...
Revenue down 15% YoY in 2Q for Celestica Celestica Inc. announced 2Q/2019 (ended June 30, 2019) revenue of USD 1.45 billion, at...
'Brain' for data highway satellite EDRS from RUAG Space The European Data Relay System (EDRS), dubbed the 'SpaceDataHighway', uses...
Plexus' Azteca ready for medical device production Plexus' Azteca Manufacturing facility, located in Guadalajara, Mexico, achieved Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture finished, Class III medical devices.
Lockheed Martin's Lufkin facility expands with new jobs Lockheed Martin opened a 30'000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and...
Global smartphone shipments fall - again - in 2Q/2019 The bad news for the global smartphone market is that global shipments fell in the second quarter, marking seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year declines.
CEVA and Immervision enter strategic partnership CEVA entered into a strategic partnership agreement with privately owned Immervision of...
Jenoptik invests at Berlin Adlershof Technology Park Jenoptik is equipping its Berlin location with further new high-tech facilities and is...Load more news