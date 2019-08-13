© weixin shen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 13, 2019
Heilind Electronics unveils new distribution center
Electronic components distributor Heilind Electronics has opened its newest distribution center in Mentor, Ohio.
The new 180,000-sq. ft. facility replaces the company’s previous distribution center, located just a short distance away in Highland Heights. The new building offers expanded shelf space and carrier service delivery area, in addition to a conveyor-belt system spanning 5,450 linear feet. The new space is designed to meet the needs of Heilind’s growing inventory, which includes items from over 150 manufacturers and offers room for future expansion. According to a press release, other advanced features of the new facility include a paperless picking system, automated in-line scale and dimensioner, and automated invoicing. The plant is also equipped with redundant power and datacom systems to enhance uptime. Heilind Electronics VP Alan Clapp said, “The Mentor facility is a big milestone for both Heilind and our customers. We will now be able to stock a broader selection of products and get them to our customers even more efficiently. In addition, we will retain virtually all of our seasoned employees – a big plus when it comes to maintaining our stellar service levels.” Heilind will be hosting a combined open house and tech fair on September 18. This free event will offer tours of the facility, and a chance to connect with representatives from over 30 manufacturers in the electronic components industry. Founded in 1974 in Massachusetts, Heilind has locations throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia.
