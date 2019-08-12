© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Communications & Power Industries picks up SATCOM Technologies

Communications & Power Industries LLC has agreed to purchase SATCOM Technologies, the antenna systems business of General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., a business unit of General Dynamics.

According to a press release, this acquisition will complement CPI’s existing portfolio of communications products for government, military and commercial applications. SATCOM Technologies designs, manufactures and installs satellite communications antenna systems used in commercial, defense and scientific applications, as well as provides related radio frequency products and electronics, including feed components, amplifiers, converters, antenna control systems, and engineering and installation services. “Satellite communications technology plays a vital role in modern communications, serving the seemingly insatiable thirst for more bandwidth and greater speeds,” said Bob Fickett, president and chief executive officer of CPI. “Acquiring SATCOM Technologies enables us to provide CPI’s customers with a wide range of complementary products, capabilities and resources to support this dynamic and growing market, making it an excellent fit for CPI. These capabilities and resources include extensive expertise in VSAT (very small aperture terminal), large and medium communications antennas, and very large, complex antenna systems. We look forward to welcoming the business’s management and employees to the CPI family.” The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.