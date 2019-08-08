© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Lockheed Martin's Lufkin facility expands with new jobs

Lockheed Martin opened a 30'000-square-foot building at its Lufkin, Texas, facility, and announced approximately 125 new jobs coming to the site over the next six years.

"This expansion allows us to maximise production for our customers worldwide while adding a substantial amount of new jobs to the area," said Anthony Pittman, site director at Lockheed Martin's Lufkin Operations facility. "Lockheed Martin is committed to partnering with local and state governments, community partners and area universities to grow our workforce and our local economy." "I am proud to recognise Lockheed Martin's continued investment in our community through this new building and the new high-wage jobs it's creating," said Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown. "Lockheed Martin is one of the largest employers in the county, developing some of the most advanced technology right here in Lufkin." Lockheed Martin's Lufkin Operations facility was established in 1995 and became part of Lockheed Martin in 1997. Its approximately 250 employees perform circuit card assembly, wire harness assembly and final assembly, integration and testing for programs.