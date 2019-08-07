© Pixabay

CEVA and Immervision enter strategic partnership

CEVA entered into a strategic partnership agreement with privately owned Immervision of Montreal (Canada), a developer and licensor of wide-angle lenses and image processing technologies.

Under the partnership agreement, CEVA made a USD 10 million technology investment to secure exclusive licensing rights to Immervision’s advanced portfolio of patented wide-angle image processing technology and software. This includes real-time adaptive dewarping, stitching, image color and contrast enhancement, and electronic image stabilisation, press release states. CEVA will also license Immervision’s Data-in-Picture proprietary technology, which integrates within each video frame fused sensory data, such as that offered by Hillcrest Labs (a business recently acquired by CEVA). The companies will also collaborate in licensing full end-to-end solutions comprised of Immervision’s patented wide-angle Panomorph optical lens design and the complementary image enhancement software. Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, commented: "This strategic partnership and technology investment with Immervision provides CEVA with a significant market advantage for the fast growing wide-angle camera market, particularly in smartphones, surveillance, ADAS and robotics. Through the combination of Immervision’s imaging technologies and CEVA’s vision and AI software technologies, we are lowering the entry barriers for semiconductor providers and OEM customers into this lucrative, yet complex, technology space. As the innovator of the Panomorph lens technology, which offers superior image quality over the traditional fisheye lens for wide-angle cameras, Immervision is an excellent partner to expand our offering and royalty potential in the smart sensing space.” Pascal Nini, CEO of Immervision, commented: "Immervision is delighted to partner with CEVA, a technology leader with a strong presence in the smart camera space. CEVA’s partnership enables us to further innovate our Panomorph lens and imaging technologies, and to capitalize on CEVA’s market channels, global sales and support offices. Beyond accelerating our penetration and growth in key markets, this partnership also presents a great opportunity to build innovation in deep seeing. CEVA’s DSP and AI processor portfolio and Immervision’s new AI algorithms will unleash the power of wide-angle intelligent vision at the edge.”