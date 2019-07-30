© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | July 30, 2019
Mobile DRAM prices continue declining by over 10% in 3Q19
Investigations by DRAMeXchange show peak season demand growth and, in turn, production volume growth for the smartphone market in 3Q weakening in comparison to previous peak-seasons, for which production volume growths of 10% QoQ and above were the norm.
The decline for total smartphone production this year is forecast to remain near 5%. Pull-ins have slowed in 1H, and we see suppliers yet to fully clear their large levels of inventories. Despite the Japan-South Korea incident over material exports, which resulted in rumours of price trend reversals circulating in the market, pressure to clear inventories still remained high. Adding the fact that though some DRAM suppliers have announced plans to reduce production capacity, the actual extent of those reductions were generally low, consisting mostly of capacity reductions for older processes or capacity reductions as a result of process switching. Until mainstream products become unprofitable, DRAM suppliers are unlikely to make large reductions to capacity. And though prices in spot markets have seen slight fluctuations, contract prices remain on a downwards trend overall. TrendForce points out that mobile DRAM prices had to wait until the second half of July to stabilise amid a great many messages circulating in the market that make it difficult to provide quotes. As suppliers generally possess higher inventory levels, there will still be quite a drop in contract prices, with declines for both discrete and eMCP/uMCP product prices mostly falling between 10%-15%. Another thing worth observing is that mobile DRAM prices are usually negotiated by the quarter, demonstrating suppliers' resolve to deliver on shipments for the whole quarter. Thus current assessments give that the effects to arise from the Japan-South Korea incident will be limited in range, and will not pose too much of a problem to shipments hereafter. Looking at price trends for mobile DRAMs 4Q this year, we see brands producing enough products ahead of January next year, in anticipation of the worker shortage to occur during the Chinese Lunar New Year, when people return to their hometowns. Total smartphone production is predicted to trend flat in 4Q compared to 3Q, standing at 360 million units. Falling mobile DRAM ASP will spur brands to raise memory capacity per phone, and will help speed up the clear-out process for suppliers. On the other hand, mobile DRAM ASP, having experienced three consecutive quarters of declines between 10%-15% beginning with 1Q this year, has fallen by 17% since it began rising back in 2016. This will test the limits of the top three suppliers' abilities to control fully-loaded costs, and suppliers are predicted to be relatively reluctant to lower prices in 4Q, leading to a narrowing of the decline. As new production processes are being introduced, suppliers will be churning out mobile DRAM with faster transmission speeds and better-optimised power consumption. Since the LPDDR4 series may also be supported by low-mid range chips, its market share will be pushed up to 75 % this year. Adding the fact that suppliers are becoming passive with regards to LPDDR3 supply, we will see an accelerated phasing out of LPDDR3, whose market share (by bits) is forecast to drop below 15% in 2020. Although flagship phones implementing next generation LPDDR5 are poised to enter the market next year, we predict its penetration rate to lie below 10% in light of two considerations: its initial 20%-25% price difference with and its higher total production cost compared to the LPDDR4 series. The LPDDR4 series will remain market mainstream.
More on the subject can be found here.
More on the subject can be found here.
Doosan reeinforces European Battery production Doosan is to open its European copper thin foil manufacturing unit in Hungary. In the...
Mobile DRAM prices continue declining by over 10% in 3Q19 Investigations by DRAMeXchange show peak season demand growth and, in...
Niko switches to selective soldering Niko (Sint-Niklaas, Belgium) has invested in selective soldering equipment. One of the biggest...
All-time high revenues and profits for Data Respons ASA The Norwegian embedded company Data Respons ASA reports the best second quarter...
YoY revenue down 3% for Flex Flex announced results for its first quarter ended June 28, 2019. Net sales stood at USD...
Barrier films and thin film encapsulation: key technology and market... Flexible and foldable high-performance barrier or encapsulation technology had...
30,000-square-metre Appliance Park for BSH On the site of the new Panattoni Europe project, the developer will establish the 30,000 sqm...
Hanza acquires the German Ritter Group Hanza Holding AB has acquired the German manufacturing group Ritter Elektronik GmbH...
Thomas Casale to lead Cobham's CNI & Interconnect Solutions... Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)has appointed Thomas Casale as Vice...
CM service market makes 15% leap In 2018, the worldwide contract manufacturing (CM) services market increased...
Flat panel demand growth lower than expected IHS Markit has reduced its 2019 demand growth forecast for flat panel display area shipments by...
Masterwork Electronics appoints new CEO Rohnert Park (CA) based Masterwork Electronics has appointed Bhawnesh Mathur as...
AIM with new manufacturing facility in China AIM Solder has opened a new full-line manufacturing facility in the Changxing district of...
Autoliv updates on headcount reductions Autoliv's total workforce declined by 1'208 in the 2nd quarter, mainly direct labor. The...
New Continental Powertrain plant starts operation Continental has officially opened its new Powertrain plant in Wuhu, China. Representing an investment of almost EUR 28 million for land and building, phase I involves a total built area of more than 24,000 square meters, housing 22 production...
Volvo Cars invests in Israeli start-ups MDGo and UVeye Volvo Cars has made investments in two Israeli technology start-ups through the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the company’s venture capital investment arm.
Varroc Lighting Systems with new factory in Poland Varroc Lighting Systems will be opening a factory on a leased 25,000 sqm. plot at the...
Kapsch opens new facility in Austin, Texas Kapsch TrafficCom has officially opened its newest facility in North America at the Metropolis...
Mycronic and Trans-Tec sign dispensing partnership Mycronic has signed a partnership with TransTechnology Pte Ltd...
Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in...
DRAM Capex to plunge 28% in 2019 One of the significant questions facing the IC industry in the second half of 2019 is if and when the DRAM market will rebound.
Stannol expands its production in Germany The steadily growing volumes of sold product, as well as the global orientation of the...
Japan-South Korea trade tension affects DRAM prices DRAM/NAND prices will be affected - short term - by the Japan-South Korea trade tension...Load more news