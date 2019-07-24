© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Masterwork Electronics appoints new CEO

Rohnert Park (CA) based Masterwork Electronics has appointed Bhawnesh Mathur as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“Bhawnesh brings a wealth of strategic leadership gained from his 30-year career in electronics manufacturing, with cross-industry insight from experience at a range of companies on both the customer and supplier sides,” said David Block, Partner at Hidden Harbor. “His deep industry knowledge in electronics combined with his proven executive experience make him the perfect candidate to lead Masterwork during this exciting time in the company’s growth.” Bhawnesh has worked in various roles throughout the electronics industry ranging from assignments in plant management and global supply chain logistics, to driving cross-border efforts and efficiencies in global and regional teams, a press release states. Prior to joining Masterwork, Bhawnesh served as CEO of Creation Technologies for four years and as CEO of Epic Technologies for five years. “I’m excited to join the team and help propel Masterwork Electronics into its next stage of growth as we continue to focus on superior service, innovative solutions and a high-performance culture for the benefit of our customers, suppliers and employees,” said Bhawnesh Mathur.