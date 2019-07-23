Meyer Burger signs contract for Heterojunction core equipment

Meyer Burger Technology Ltd signed a major framework contract with a solar cell manufacturing start-up company for its Heterojunction (HJT) core equipment.

The North American manufacturer was founded by solar industry veterans. Subject to closing of the company's financing round, the contract volume is expected to be approximately CHF 100 Mio. Meyer Burger expects to recognise the order intake with the contractual down payment in the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2019, a newsflash states.