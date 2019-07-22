© Panattoni

Varroc Lighting Systems with new factory in Poland

Varroc Lighting Systems will be opening a factory on a leased 25,000 sqm. plot at the Panattoni Park Lublin II

It is Varroc Lighting Systems has leased more than 25,270 sqm at the Panattoni Park Lublin II, which they will use as a manufacturing plant. It is going to be the Varroc’s second location in Poland, joining the company’s Engineering Center in Krakow plant in Poland. It is expected to create about 350 jobs, a press release from Panattoni states. “This new manufacturing plant continues the expansion of our global engineering and production capabilities,” said Kristijan Fiket, Varroc Lighting Systems Vice President of Varroc Lighting Systems’ European Business Unit. “Our facilities in Poland, along with our locations in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Morocco, Romania, and Turkey create a robust and cost-competitive footprint to serve our European customers.”