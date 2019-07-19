© Kapsch Group

Kapsch opens new facility in Austin, Texas

Kapsch TrafficCom has officially opened its newest facility in North America at the Metropolis Center (Met Center) business park in Austin, Texas.

The new facility will be the primary competency center in North America for the Kapsch Project Management Office (PMO), and the Tolling and Back Office Solution Centers. The increased space will also house a new operational call center, an expanded testing lab, and additional capacity to accommodate further growth, all of which will have a positive impact on efficient daily operations, a press release states. The expansion to Met Center is the result of Kapsch’s growth in North America, as well as its commitment to ensuring effective customer service and successful growth in the future. “North America and the US in particular are core in Kapsch TrafficCom’s strategy,” said Georg Kapsch, CEO of Kapsch Group and Kaspch TrafficCom. “This investment proves our dedication to North America. Further investments will follow.”