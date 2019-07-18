© Marvin Test Solutions Electronics Production | July 18, 2019
Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule
Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in support of the U.S. Air Force PATS-70A Program.
“We are pleased to have delivered the underpinnings of the PATS-70A that will support the A-10/C aircraft to Hill AFB three months ahead of schedule and within budget,” said Major General Stephen T. Sargeant, USAF (Ret.), CEO of Marvin Test Solutions. “The U.S. Air Force’s Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill AFB developed the PATS-70A based on Marvin Test Solutions’ MTS-207 ultra-rugged chassis and multiple test instruments, providing A-10/C maintainers a better way to test their systems", he continues.
Mycronic and Trans-Tec sign dispensing partnership Mycronic has signed a partnership with TransTechnology Pte Ltd...
Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in...
DRAM Capex to plunge 28% in 2019 One of the significant questions facing the IC industry in the second half of 2019 is if and when the DRAM market will rebound.
Stannol expands its production in Germany The steadily growing volumes of sold product, as well as the global orientation of the...
Japan-South Korea trade tension affects DRAM prices DRAM/NAND prices will be affected - short term - by the Japan-South Korea trade tension...
Cogiscan and Saki sign strategic partnership Cogiscan Inc. has partnered with Saki Corporation to expand the latter’s manufacturing software...
Mycronic delivers Prexision-10 mask writer to Asia Mycronic has received an order for a mask writer from the Prexision series for display...
Bernd Flossbach rejoins Ventec Bernd Flossbach has rejoined Ventec International as Technical Sales Representative for...
GOEPEL electronic strengthens Service and Sales Forces in the UK and... The Cambridge-based GOEPEL electronics Ltd. has added a new Technical Sales Engineer...
Viscom invests in production of x-ray tubes Viscom says that it has invested in the development and production of microfocus X-ray...
Aismalibar opens new production plant in China Aismalibar says it is consolidating its presence in Asia, opening a 5,000 square...
AT&S expands in Austria and China AT&S continues to expand its business with IC substrates and intends to build a new plant at the location in Chongqing (China) and to expand the existing capacities at the Leoben (Austria) plant.
SMT opens branch in China SMT Thermal Discoveries is expanding its presence in Asia with the opening of the branch...
All-time high operating profit for Kitron in 2Q19 Kitron is reporting strong growth and record operating earnings in the second quarter, led by the...
DENSO & Toyota to develop next-gen in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation are establishing a joint venture for...
Daburn Electronics and Cable acquires Precise Circuits New Jersey-based Daburn Electronics, a manufacturer of wire, cable, electronic...
BMZ and KION Group to launch JV for lithium-ion batteries The European manufacturer of lithium ion battery systems will join forces with KION Group AG, a global provider of intralogistics solutions to form a joint venture under the name of KION Battery Systems GmbH.
Huawei ban temporarily relaxed - will it have an effect? TrendForce, says that demand for LTPS devices were previously expected to grow steadily in 2019 and cause utilisation for LTPS production lines to climb. But due to the effects of the Huawei ban, LTPS area produced is expected...
Omron launches European application centre Omron Electronic Components Europe has launched a new Application Centre in Europe, as...
Nordson ASYMTEK expands Amtest representation to Bulgaria Nordson ASYMTEK has entered into an agreement with their distributor, Amtest Group, to...
Aismalibar increases capabilities at Barcelona facility The producer of thermal management laminates recently updated its Barcelona facility...
Harting and Sennheiser enters partnership project Harting Applied Technologies has, together with Sennheiser, developed a production system...
Note gets Norwegian Medtech customer Laerdal Medical A/S becomes a new customer to Note. Both industralisation services and...
Plexus completes renovation of its Livingston facility The EMS provider has completed the renovation of its facility in Livingston, Scotland...Load more news