Marvin sends A-10/C Test Sets to Hill AFB ahead of schedule

Marvin Test Solutions has completed deliveries, three months ahead of schedule, in support of the U.S. Air Force PATS-70A Program.

“We are pleased to have delivered the underpinnings of the PATS-70A that will support the A-10/C aircraft to Hill AFB three months ahead of schedule and within budget,” said Major General Stephen T. Sargeant, USAF (Ret.), CEO of Marvin Test Solutions. “The U.S. Air Force’s Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill AFB developed the PATS-70A based on Marvin Test Solutions’ MTS-207 ultra-rugged chassis and multiple test instruments, providing A-10/C maintainers a better way to test their systems", he continues.