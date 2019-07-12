© SMT

SMT opens branch in China

SMT Thermal Discoveries is expanding its presence in Asia with the opening of the branch Suzhou SMT Machine Co., Ltd. in Suzhou.

The company has set up an office with conference facilities and a showroom. Lucky Xia, Process and Sales Engineer, will lead the team of seven employees covering the areas of service, sales, administration and process management. "This is another milestone for SMT. With our branch in Suzhou, we can respond quickly and directly to the needs of our Asian customers and the trends in the Asian market", says Florian Graf, Head of Sales and Marketing at SMT, in a press release.