Nordson ASYMTEK expands Amtest representation to Bulgaria

Nordson ASYMTEK has entered into an agreement with their distributor, Amtest Group, to expand its representation of Nordson ASYMTEK to Bulgaria.

Amtest Group has represented Nordson ASYMTEK's fluid dispensing and conformal coating systems with sales and technical support in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and Macedonia for over two decades "Due to their outstanding distribution experience in the electronic assembly market, the local engineers of Amtest Group are well-equipped to support our customers to find the best-performing solution for any fluid dispensing challenge," Michel van de Vijver, general manager, EMEA, Nordson ASYMTEK, says in a press release. Amtest Group will distribute and provide technical support to new and existing customers for all Nordson ASYMTEK fluid dispensing and conformal coating products. A new Center of Excellence is planned to open in Botvegrad later this year. Amtest also represents Nordson DIMA and Nordson SELECT in Bulgaria.