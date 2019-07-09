© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Hartmut Liebel joins Sanmina as President and COO

The industry veteran joins the electronics manufacturer as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Liebel brings over 20 years of experience in operational and financial leadership roles in the technology industry. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of privately owned iQor, a provider of intelligent customer interaction and product outsourcing solutions. Mr. Liebel previously spent over ten years at Jabil Inc. in various leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of Aftermarket Services. His portfolio of technology and financial industry experience also includes Director, Business Development at Artesyn Technologies; Assistant Treasurer at WR Grace; and Vice President, Currency and Derivatives at Continental Bank. "Hartmut has an impressive strategic and operational execution track record," says Michael Clarke, Sanmina's Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive background in the EMS industry successfully transforming businesses through diversification and operational excellence with a focus on profitable growth comes at an opportune time for Sanmina. Hartmut's wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow in new markets and technologies. It's a privilege to have someone of Hartmut's caliber join the Sanmina team."