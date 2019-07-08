© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Etteplan expands its operations in Germany via acquisition

Etteplan Oyj is expanding its operations in Germany to engineering services and acquires EMP Engineering Alliance, a company specialising in industrial automation and process engineering.

”The level of digitalization and automation is rising in the industry all the time. That is why I am very pleased that we are able to start offering engineering services in automation engineering in Germany as well. The acquisition is in line with our strategy, according to which our aim is to strengthen our presence in Central Europe and offer all our services in all the countries where we operate in. The acquisition supports our existing business in Germany and creates a stronger and wider growth platform for us in the important engineering market in Germany”, says Etteplan’s President and CEO Juha Näkki. EMP Engineering Alliance specialises in industrial automation and electrical engineering as well as process engineering, and has companies such as Bayer, Shell and ABB as well as a numerous amount of other process industry companies as customers. In 2018, EMP Engineering Alliance’s revenue totaled EUR 16.8 million, and it employs more than 130 experts in process automation in four different cities: Leverkusen, Berlin, Bottrop and Frankfurt. The parties have agreed not disclose the price of transaction. ”We are excited about our common future with Etteplan. The business operations of the companies support each other well, which creates new kinds of opportunities to offer a wider range of services to our customers. The deal creates new opportunities also for our personnel: they become part of Etteplan’s global network and get a chance to work with Etteplan’s wide service offering and customer base”, says Josef Brandi, CEO for EMP Engineering Alliance.